US closes Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de mayo, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will integrate the Office of Palestinian Affairs into the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce announced at a news conference.

Rubio's decision aims to continue the diplomatic mission in Israel's capital that was established by President Donald Trump during his first term.

"Secretary Rubio has decided to completely merge the responsibilities of the Office of Palestinian Affairs with other sections of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem," Bruce said.

He added that U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will begin implementing the changes needed for the merger in the coming weeks.

The administration’s latest actions come amid worsening relations with the Palestinian people, particularly following Israel’s announcement to expand its war in Gaza just a day earlier.

Since 1995 the U.S. has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem Act of 1995 recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and stipulates that the city remain undivided.

At the time, the Israeli government strongly opposed the reopening of the Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem, arguing that it would undermine the city's status as Israel’s undivided capital.