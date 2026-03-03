Threat of showers, thunderstorms and temperature variations in various parts of the country

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de marzo, 2026

An active frontal system will affect different parts of the country from this Tuesday, March 3, at noon through Thursday, March 5, 2026, at noon, bringing showers, possible thunderstorms, wintry mixes and significant changes in temperatures, weather officials reported.

According to the report, a frontal system will bring showers and possible severe thunderstorms to the southern Plains and Ohio Valley, with repeated rainfall that could exceed an inch of rain in some areas. These conditions could also cause isolated flooding in the Ohio Valley, along with severe thunderstorms from the Texas Panhandle to central Missouri.

For the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, a light mix of snow and rain is forecast beginning this morning, extending into the central Appalachians and New England during the afternoon and evening. Although the wintry mix is expected to be of low intensity, it could cause slippery transportation and traffic in some areas.

Separately, a powerful cold front will cross the western United States and the Rocky Mountains midweek, generating strong gusty winds and snowfall in mountainous areas, especially in the ranges from the Cascades to the central Rockies. There is also the potential for snowfall at lower elevations following the passage of the cold front.

The forecast calls for a weak area of low pressure to develop over the frontal boundary and move northeastward from the central Plains and Midwest. This will allow warm, moist air to move in from the Gulf of Mexico, favoring the formation of thunderstorms that could be severe in areas of North Texas and the Ozarks. The Storm Prediction Center issued a slight risk level (2/5) for severe weather in some areas.

Also, an above-average temperature pattern is expected across much of the central and eastern U.S. during the week. The southern Plains could see record highs near 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27°C). By Thursday, widespread warm temperatures are forecast from the central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic.