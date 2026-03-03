A "blood moon" occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when Earth comes between the sun and the moon , casting its shadow on the satellite. Instead of disappearing completely, the moon takes on a intense reddish hue due to an optical phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering, the same phenomenon that makes sunsets look red.

An Airbus A319-112 from German airline Lufthansa flies in front of the moon over Frankfurt am Main, Germany. AFP

A full moon, also known as a "blood moon," is seen over buildings in Havana, Cuba.AFP

Why does the moon look red and not black?

Although the Earth blocks direct sunlight, some of the sun's light passes through the Earth's atmosphere.



The atmosphere filters out blue light and lets through red and orange wavelengths, which are projected onto the lunar surface.



In other words: all the sunrises and sunsets on the planet are "reflected" at the same time on the moon.