A mesmerizing eclipse: All about the spectacle of the 'blood moon'
Millions of people in different parts of the Americas were able to observe a striking astronomical phenomenon, the result of a total lunar eclipse.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, millions of people in different parts of the continent were able to observe a striking astronomical phenomenon: the so-called "red moon" or "blood moon," a product of a total lunar eclipse. Here are the highlights to understand what happened and why it was so special.
What exactly is a "blood moon"?
A "blood moon" occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when Earth comes between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on the satellite.
Instead of disappearing completely, the moon takes on a intense reddish hue due to an optical phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering, the same phenomenon that makes sunsets look red.
Why does the moon look red and not black?
Although the Earth blocks direct sunlight, some of the sun's light passes through the Earth's atmosphere.
The atmosphere filters out blue light and lets through red and orange wavelengths, which are projected onto the lunar surface.
In other words: all the sunrises and sunsets on the planet are "reflected" at the same time on the moon.
How long did the eclipse last?
The event unfolded in several phases:
The total phase, when the moon looked completely red, lasted about an hour, although the entire phenomenon extended over several hours.
Total lunar eclipses are not extremely rare, but they also do not occur every month. Depending on the astronomical calendar, the next total eclipse visible in this region could take months or even a few years.
- Beginning of the partial eclipse
- Entrance into the total phase (red moon)
- Maximum point of the eclipse
- Progressive exit of the shadow
- Stepwise exit of the shadow
Where could it be observed?
The eclipse was visible in large parts of the Americas and other regions depending on geographic location and weather conditions.
No special equipment was needed to see it; just looking at a clear sky was enough.
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses:
- Pose no risk to eyesight
- Can be observed unprotected
- Are visible from anywhere the moon is above the horizon
Does it have any special significance?
Historically, red moons have been surrounded by myths and superstitions in different cultures, associated with omens or major changes.
However, from a scientific point of view, it is a completely natural and predictable astronomical phenomenon.
A spectacle that connects the world
Beyond science, the red moon often becomes a social event:
Last night was no exception: social media was filled with images of the red-tinted satellite over cities, countrysides and coasts.
- Thousands of people share photos
- Observatories organize public activities
- A renewed interest in astronomy is generated
