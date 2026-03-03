Michigan dismantles another South American theft ring thanks to an investigation launched in 2024

Published by Diane Hernández 3 de marzo, 2026

The arrest of an undocumented immigrant in the state of Michigan allowed authorities to dismantle an alleged South American gang dedicated to highly sophisticated home burglaries with operations in several states across the country.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office reported in an official statement that the investigation began in 2024, following a report of a home ransacked while its owners were at work.

Nearly two-year investigation

The initial case revealed the theft of large amounts of cash, jewelry, personal documents and other valuables. However, investigators later determined that this was not an isolated event, but a coordinated operation linked to a multi-state network known as the "South American Robbery Group."

According to court documents, the organization allegedly stole $266,369 in cash, jewelry and other property from homes in Cascade Township, Kent County. An additional theft of up to $60,000 was reported from a residence in Flint Township.

Modus operandi: Surveillance, technology, and social networks

According to authorities, the gang conducted exhaustive intelligence work prior to executing the robberies. Documented tactics included:

Monitoring social networks to identify migrant traders who posted information about their business activity and lifestyle.

Physical tracking of victims for periods of between one and three weeks.

Installation of GPS devices in vehicles.

Placement of hidden cameras in neighboring properties to monitor movements.

A neighbor of one of the victims reported finding hidden surveillance cameras on his property, pointing directly at the targeted home.

Kent County sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Scott Dietrich told local media that the suspects "stalked the victims for weeks, watching where they went and planning how to steal all their valuables without getting caught."

Dietrich added that the break-ins were violent and destructive: "They don't just walk in unlocked and walk out with something small. They break into safes, kick down doors and use a lot of force to get in."

Profile of victims

Court documents indicate that many of the victims were individuals with varying levels of financial success, several of them migrant shopkeepers who kept cash in their homes to facilitate business transactions.

One victim reported feeling "emotionally shattered," while another, an Asian immigrant, claimed to have lost savings accumulated since arriving in the United States.

"I've worked hard and lived honestly. And in an instant, it was all gone," she said.

Arrests in four states



Paul Jeferson Mendoza-Arévalo

Dilan Stiven Prieto-River

Cristian Sergery Guacaneme Garzón

Nino Gutiérrez-Serrato

Wendy Vanessa Acosta-Arévalo

William David Villarraga-Joya

Ivan Chaparro-Pérez

Iesua (Jesua) German Ramirez-Pérez

John Quinterro-Herrera

The detainees, whose nationalities have not been disclosed, were captured in operations in Michigan, Wisconsin, New Jersey and California, evidence of the interstate reach of the organization. Authorities confirmed the arrest of the suspects identified as:

Ongoing investigation

The Kent County Sheriff's Office indicated that the investigation remains open and further arrests or additional charges are not ruled out as prosecutions progress.

Authorities urged the community to exercise extreme caution, limit posting sensitive information on social media and report any suspicious activity.

The case adds to a series of federal and state investigations aimed at breaking up organized residential burglary rings operating in different parts of the country.