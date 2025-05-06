India launches missile strikes against Pakistan and a ‘decisive’ response is expected

India carried out at least nine attacks in Pakistan/ Sajjad Hussain . AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de mayo, 2025

India launched a missile strike against Pakistan. From the Indian Army they pointed out that "Operation Sindoor" was aimed at damaging "terrorist infrastructure" at nine different points, located both in Pakistan and in the part of Kashmir administered by this country. This is a territory where both nations have military assets and which has been provoking clashes for decades. At least three people were reported dead from the attacks.

Among the places attacked were Kotli, Ahmadpur East, Muzaffarabad, Bagh and Muridke.

"These measures come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali national were killed," the Indian Defense Ministry explained in a statement, referring to the April 22 attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Tensions between the two countries with nuclear warheads have only escalated in recent months, reaching a peak with the aforementioned Pahalgam attacks. The Resistance Front group, a Pakistan-based offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. "India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, something Islamabad has denied," they reported from The Associated Press.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," they added in the missive.

AFP noted that Pakistan's retaliatory attacks against India have already begun.

Developing news...