Spain takes the no.1 spot in the FIFA rankings from Argentina

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de julio, 2026

Their undisputed victory in the 2026 World Cup has catapulted them back to the very top. Spain has regained its status as the best national team on the planet, dethroning Argentina, which it defeated (1-0) in a final played last Sunday at NYNJ Stadium.

The goal scored by forward Ferrán Torres in extra time allowed the La Roja to add a second star to its crest, following the one earned 16 years ago at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

According to details provided by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on its website, the Spanish team took first place in the rankings with 1,995.88 points, while the Albiceleste dropped to second place with 1,970.37.

The last time Spain topped the rankings was in April.

Rounding out the top three in the FIFA rankings is France (1,948.97), which finished the 2026 World Cup in fourth place after losing to England in the third-place match.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions remain the fourth-best team (1922.83).

The 2026 World Cup served as a springboard for the tournament's two breakout teams: Norway climbed 12 spots (to 19th, with 1,651.29 points) and Switzerland, five (to 14th, with 1,710.88).

The United States improved its ranking, climbing to 16th place (1,690.33).

FIFA Ranking: Top Ten