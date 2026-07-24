ICE arrested a Southwest Airlines employee while he was working on suspicion of being an undocumented immigrant

A Southwest Airlines plane, preparing to take off from Ronald Reagan Airport AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de julio, 2026

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a Southwest Airlines employee for allegedly having an expired visa for nearly five years.

The arrest took place in early July while this employee, a flight attendant for the airline named Lorenzo Thompson of Jamaican origin, was on duty.

According to a report given to Fox News by an ICE spokesperson, Thompson had been in the country on an expired visa since October 16, 2021. He first entered the country on April 17 of that same year.

"Against our nation’s laws, he overstayed his visa and failed to depart. He will remain in ICE custody pending his immigration proceedings," the spokesperson said.

At this time, Southwest Airlines has not issued a public statement while its employee's situation is being resolved.