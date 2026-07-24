Trump administration strengthens religious freedom

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de julio, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released new guidelines to protect religious freedom in the country. The initiative by the Trump administration that updates the 2017 Religious Freedom Guidelines and fulfills a promise made by Donald Trump before he returned to the White House as president.

The guidance, signed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, establishes six principles that all government departments and agencies must comply with and includes that religious freedom is "not merely a right to personal religious beliefs or even to worship in a particular place. It also encompasses religious observance and practice as displayed in a person's daily life. Except in the narrowest circumstances, no one should be forced to choose between living out his or her faith and complying with the law."

"Religious liberty is one of our Nation’s founding principles and a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution," Blanche said. "It is essential that federal agencies fully respect and protect the ability of all Americans to live out their faith in daily life, including in their interactions with the federal government."

The six pillars of the guidance