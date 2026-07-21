Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de julio, 2026

Extending his contract with Real Madrid is a topic that has already sparked debate, mainly among the team's fans. While he works out his short-term soccer future, what he has decided to renew is Vinícius Junior has decided to renew is his image.

The soccer player reportedly underwent cosmetic surgery during his vacation, after having played in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil. Vini Jr. underwent surgery to enhance certain facial features, specifically in the chin area.

Reportedly, the soccer player underwent the procedure at the Lumini Privilège clinic, located in the state of Goiás in Brazil, performed by Dr. Alessandro Alarcao.

In statements reported by the Spanish sports newspaper SPORT, Dr. Alarcao thanked the Real Madrid player for placing his trust in him. "It was a great pleasure to welcome Vinicius Jr. to Lumini Privilège. In addition to being one of the greatest talents in world soccer, he is a down-to-earth, polite young man with infectious energy. Thank you for your trust and for the pleasant conversation. It was a pleasure to welcome you to the clinic," he said.

Although the Brazilian soccer player did not post the outcome of the surgery on social media, several users shared a photo of Vini Jr. after his surgery. This content went viral.