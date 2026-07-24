Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de julio, 2026

Elon Musk confirmed that he will create an anti-woke version of the film The Odyssey (2026) using artificial intelligence (AI) that is "historically accurate" and similar to the narrative told by Homer in the original poem.

Christopher Nolan's blockbuster received a wave of criticism months before its release, specifically regarding the cast. In particular, there was significant controversy over the casting of Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, a figure depicted in the poem as a white woman with light hair.

In fact, Musk himself went so far as to say that this choice is a "slur" against Homer, one of the most renowned and prestigious authors of the classical world.

In a post on his X profile, the tycoon announced that he will use Grok Imagine—an AI-powered image and video generation tool developed by his company xAI—to create his film adaptation of the poem.

"Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer," Musk said.

The CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX attached a video to his message featuring a scene from the film created with Grok Imagine.

Despite the criticism it received, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey made a big splash in theaters, grossing $120 million in the U.S. on its opening day and $258 million worldwide. In addition to Nyong'o, the film stars Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron, among others.