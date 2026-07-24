Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart on Voz News: 'The Cuban regime will not survive the remaining years of the Trump administration'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de julio, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Republican Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart on the news program about the foreign policy of President Donald Trump, as well as the way in which the Democratic Party has been radicalizing in recent years to the point where many now consider it a far-left party.

"The Democratic officials who recently visited the Cuban regime are an embarrassment. They have lent themselves to the dictatorship's propaganda because they are complicit in it. They have not met with dissidents nor with political prisoners. All they do is advocate on behalf of the regime. Now, we know there are people like Karen Bass who was trained by the Castro regime in its anti-American and anti-democratic activities. I am convinced that the regime will not survive the remaining years of the Trump administration.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.