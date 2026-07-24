DOJ sues Colorado for offering tuition and financial aid to illegal immigrants

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de julio, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against the authorities of Colorado for providing illegal immigrants with resident license plates and financial aid to the detriment of U.S. citizens, which constitutes "a challenge" to the provisions established by Congress.

In a statement, the DOJ reported that Colorado "unconstitutionally discriminates" against U.S. citizens, "who are not afforded the same reduced tuition rates or scholarships."

Furthermore, the department emphasized that the measures taken by the state governed by Jared Polis (Democratic Party) "create incentives for illegal immigration, and reward illegal aliens for breaking our Nation’s laws with benefits that U.S. citizens are not eligible for."

In mid-July, an appeals court upheld a ruling under which federal law prohibits states from offering in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants at public universities.

In its lawsuit, the DOJ argues that Colorado's laws on this matter are "prohibited," as they compel universities to "enforce those laws to afford financial assistance and scholarships to illegal aliens."

In addition to Colorado, the DOJ filed similar lawsuits against 13 other states, most of which are governed by Democrats: Illinois, Minnesota, Virginia, California, New Jersey, Kansas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. In the last four cases, the department secured a legal victory.