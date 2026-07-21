MLB: With Betts on fire, the Dodgers face the Phillies again in Philadelphia

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de julio, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies will play another installment of one of the most exciting series of the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday, when they face off at Citizens Bank Park starting at 6:40 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The game will mark the fifth matchup between the two teams in the 2026 season. So far, the series is tied at two wins apiece.

The Dodgers enter the game with the best record in the National League West (63-38), though they are coming off a 10-7 loss to Philadelphia on Monday, a game in which Mookie Betts recorded four hits. For their part, the Phillies hold second place in the National League East with a 56-45 record.

On the mound, Los Angeles will start left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who has a 10-2 record, a 2.69 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts. Philadelphia will counter with Zack Wheeler, who has a 10-1 record, a 2.13 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and 108 strikeouts.

The Phillies are 27-23 at home and have hit 133 home runs this season, the fourth-highest total in Major League Baseball. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have a 32-19 record on the road and have won 27 of the 33 games in which they've hit at least two home runs.

Among Philadelphia's standout players are Bryce Harper, with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs, and Trea Turner, who is batting 13-for-38 in his last ten games, with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs.

For the Dodgers, Freddie Freeman has 23 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 51 RBIs. Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, has 11 hits in his last 40 at-bats, including two doubles and four home runs.