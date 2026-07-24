The Secret Service is investigating one of JD Vance's agents: there are suspicions of a security breach

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 24 de julio, 2026

The Secret Service (USSS) confirmed that one of its agents, assigned to the Vice Presidential Protection Division, is under investigation for allegedly leaking operational security information related to Vice President JD Vance.

According to a report by Fox News, the agency's chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, stated that the case involves both an administrative investigation and a possible criminal inquiry, though he declined to provide further details.

"Any conduct that potentially threatens the safety of a protectee will not be tolerated," the official warned.

News of the investigation emerged just one week after the media outlet MS Now revealed internal tensions within Vance's security team, stemming from requests for family travel arrangements made on short notice. A day after that report, the outlet itself reported that the vice president's office had canceled a flight on the Marine Two helicopter that was scheduled to take his son to a golf lesson. The White House defended the original decision on operational grounds, stating that using the helicopter avoided traffic disruptions and eased the burden on local police compared to a conventional motorcade.

According to MS Now, active-duty and retired agents noted that previous vice presidents typically avoided using such government resources simply for the sake of family scheduling convenience. They also complained that so-called "off-the-record" (OTR) trips are often improvised without prior notice, forcing them to put together emergency security plans and cancel personal plans.

"The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR," said a source close to the team quoted by that outlet, who added that Vance "thinks he can still move around like a U.S. senator."

That frustration, according to the same source, even led to the circulation of internal coins and stickers that mock the frequency of these impromptu trips, alluding to Vance's code name within the Secret Service, "Bobcat."

Sources close to the vice president rejected any suggestion of a conflict with the agency. A spokesperson noted that the Vance family "is grateful" to the Secret Service and emphasized the complexity of protecting an official with "a large policy portfolio and a young and growing family presents a unique challenge, agents of the Secret Service do so with excellence every day."

USSS Deputy Director Matthew Quinn declined to comment specifically on the reported tensions but highlighted the demanding nature of this type of work. "This is a job that requires absolute dedication and discipline. There is no room for compromise," he said.

The White House, for its part, attributed much of the friction to a generational factor: According to the official statement, most previous vice presidents did not have young children, so their security details had never before faced such demands.