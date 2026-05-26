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Salvador Pérez makes history, surpasses Iván Rodríguez as Hispanic catcher with most home runs in MLB

The feat occurred at Kauffman Stadium during the game between Kansas City and the New York Yankees. According to MLB en Español, Perez also tied a stadium record and reinforced a trajectory that brings him closer and closer to an eventual Hall of Fame candidacy.

Salvador Perez during a game

Salvador Perez during a gameNurPhoto via AFP

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

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Venezuelan Salvador Perez has once again etched his name into Major League Baseball history. The Kansas City Royals catcher hit his 312th career home run and surpassed Puerto Rico's Ivan Rodriguez as the Hispanic catcher with the most home runs in MLB history. 

The feat occurred at Kauffman Stadium during the matchup between Kansas City and the New York Yankees. According to MLB en Español, Perez also matched a stadium record and strengthened a trajectory that brings him ever closer to an eventual Hall of Fame candidacy.

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Already, Perez had tied Rodriguez's all-time mark with his 311st homer. On Monday, the Venezuelan stood alone at the top among Hispanic catchers.

MLB noted that Perez reached the figure in fewer seasons than Rodriguez, a Hall of Famer who is considered one of the best defensive catchers of all time.

A career marked by success

At 36 years old, Salvy continues to be one of Kansas City's iconic figures. World Series champion in 2015 and Most Valuable Player of that Fall Classic, the Venezuelan also adds multiple selections to the All-Star Game and several Silver Bats and Gold Gloves during his career.



The new record also consolidates Venezuela's weight in the recent history of Major League Baseball, in an era marked by figures such as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eugenio Suárez.

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