Trump faces 64% disapproval rating as the economy tops voters' concerns

Published by VozMedia Staff 23 de julio, 2026

Donald Trump faces negative ratings among Americans just a few months before the midterm elections. According to a new poll by the Pew Research Center, the president has a 34% approval rating and a 64% disapproval rating. Furthermore, according to the research center that conducted the poll, the economy is voters' top concern.

According to the poll, disapproval of President Trump's job performance is widespread across different demographic groups. Specifically, the Republican has a negative net rating of 16 points among whites, 70 points among African Americans, 49 points among Hispanics, and 48 points among Asians. In terms of age groups, the negative rating is very high among young adults aged 18 to 29 (-39), as well as among those over 65 (-23).

In terms of place of residence, Trump has a negative net rating of 51 points in urban areas, 33 points in the suburbs, and 6 points in rural areas—which have historically been a major electoral stronghold for him.

As in the 2024 election, there is a gender gap regarding Trump's image. According to the poll, the negative net rating is 22 points among men and 38 points among women.

However, the president maintains a highly positive image among Republicans, with a positive rating of 40 points, while he has a negative rating of 87 points among Democrats and 43 points among independents.

The economy: The top issue for voters

The Pew Research Center survey also asked voters about the most important issues for them heading into the midterm elections. Twenty-nine percent cited the economy, 15% the cost of living, 9% government ethics, and 7% immigration, among other topics.

On the general ballot, 43% said they would vote for Democratic candidates, 37% for Republicans, and 14% were undecided. Among Hispanics, 49% favored Democrats and 26% favored Republicans.