Republican primary race: JD Vance and Marco Rubio are tied in the polls ahead of 2028

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 23 de julio, 2026

The race for the Republican Party's presidential nomination ahead of the 2028 presidential election shows a tight race between two of the administration's leading figures.

According to the latest national opinion poll conducted by Emerson College Polling and analyzed at Forbes Newsroom, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are virtually tied in Republican voter preference.

In the poll, Vance has 39% support compared to Rubio's 38%, leaving the other potential candidates in single digits.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trails with 5%, while 9% of those polled say they are undecided.

A clear divide in the Republican electoral base

Analysis of the poll reveals an internal divide within the conservative coalition. Matt Taglia, senior director of Emerson College Polling, explained in the Forbes Newsroom that each candidate's support profile reflects two distinct blocs within the party's electorate.

"Vance is relying on less-educated and generally younger voters, while Rubio is able to capture the more educated, older voters—some of those traditional Republicans who, frankly, you'd expect to see backing a candidate like Rubio," Taglia explained during the interview.

The rise in voting intention for the Secretary of State coincides with a period marked by complex international challenges in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

The prominence of the foreign policy agenda has strengthened Rubio's position among sectors that prioritize diplomatic experience and institutional stability.

Although the 2028 election cycle is still in its early stages, the parity between the vice president and the secretary of state demonstrates the open race for leadership of the conservative movement.

The course of the administration's performance and the outcome of the midterm elections will be determining factors in consolidating these trends.