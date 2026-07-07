DHS conducts operation against sex trafficking ring in Los Angeles: At least 10 arrested and 51 victims identified

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de julio, 2026

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the launch of a Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) operation to combat gang-run sex trafficking networks in the city of Los Angeles.

During the week of July 1, agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles, along with federal agencies and state and local authorities, executed more than 20 federal warrants and arrested 10 suspects accused of participating in a sex trafficking ring. According to DHS, most of those arrested are members or associates of the Hoover Criminals Gang (HCG), which is believed to operate along Los Angeles’ Figueroa corridor.

Authorities reported that they identified at least 51 victims. According to the investigation, the suspects allegedly targeted runaways for sexual exploitation, including minors from the foster care system, and used social media to recruit victims. Some of them are as young as 14.

DHS stated that the defendants also used coercion and physical force to intimidate the victims, as well as marking them with tattoos or “branding.”

The ten detainees now face federal charges of conspiracy related to sex trafficking, money laundering, firearms offenses, and drug-related offenses. The agency noted that several of the suspects have criminal records for theft, kidnapping, and burglary.

In addition to HSI Los Angeles, the operation involved the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS-CI).

“This operation in Los Angeles resulted in the arrest of ten gang members, who now face federal racketeering charges including sex trafficking, money laundering, firearms offenses, and narcotics offenses,” said Lauren Bis, acting deputy secretary of DHS.

“Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of ICE and our law enforcement partners, these dangerous criminals are off our streets and will no longer be able to exploit innocent children. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS is dismantling human and sex trafficking rings,” she added.

For his part, Eddy Wang, special agent in charge of HSI Los Angeles, stated:

"The actions taken today by HSI are another decisive blow against those who have exploited the vulnerable people of our community, and they will now face the consequences of those actions."