Kevin Keegan, English soccer legend and two-time Ballon d'Or winner, dies at 75

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de julio, 2026

The family of former English soccer player Kevin Keegan announced on Monday his death at the age of 75, after battling stage-four cancer.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," his family said in a statement reported by AFP, in which they also thanked the medical team that cared for him during his final months. "Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather," they added.

From the Ballon d'Or to Newcastle

Considered one of the most brilliant forwards of his generation, Keegan left an indelible mark on English and European soccer. Winner of the Ballon d'Or in 1978 and 1979, the player nicknamed "Mighty Mouse" shone particularly brightly in the Liverpool jersey, where he won the European Cup in 1977 and three English league titles. With the English national team, he played 63 matches between 1972 and 1982.

After his successful stint at Liverpool, Keegan signed with Hamburg in 1977, before returning to England to play for Southampton and, most notably, Newcastle United, a club with which he was deeply connected.

An Icon at Newcastle

Newcastle United expressed its deep sorrow at the loss of one of its legends. "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club’s history," the team wrote on X. The club highlighted both his "world-class" talent as a player and his ability to "[ignite] our city" during his time as manager.

As a manager, Keegan led Newcastle to promotion to the Premier League in 1993 and guided the team to a near title run in the 1995–96 season, finishing in second place. He also managed Fulham, Manchester City for four seasons and had two stints on the bench for the "Magpies," the last of which was a brief one in 2008. Between 1999 and 2000, he also served as manager of the England national team.