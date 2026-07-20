FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Argentina over serious incidents in the final

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 20 de julio, 2026

Spain's historic victory in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was marred in the minutes following the final whistle by a series of violent altercations.

As revealed by Sky Sports News, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has formally decided to open an investigation to thoroughly analyze the unsportsmanlike conduct displayed by members of the Argentine national team on the field at MetLife Stadium before determining the appropriate sanctions.

The governing body will compile the referee's reports, the match delegates' reports, and television footage to evaluate the behavior of the Argentine players and coaching staff, who reacted aggressively and in frustration after failing to defend their World Cup title.

A brawl marked by blows and physical aggression

The confrontation was triggered when the Spanish players were preparing to celebrate their title. According to the footage analyzed, Argentine defender Nahuel Molina slapped Rodri as the Spanish midfielder ran to celebrate with his teammates. Tensions escalated immediately when defender Eric García stepped in to mediate and was abruptly grabbed by the neck by Leandro Paredes.

The spiral of violence intensified when young midfielder Gavi came to his teammate's aid, only to be knocked to the ground after being attacked by Thiago Almada and Paredes himself. Despite attempts by Argentina's head coach, Lionel Scaloni, to separate those involved and calm tempers, the altercations multiplied in different areas of the field.

Red cards, the coaching staff, and institutional disrespect

Among the most serious issues being reviewed by FIFA is the red card shown to Leandro Paredes for violent conduct after the match ended, as well as the alleged intervention by the Argentine assistant coach, Roberto Ayala, who allegedly shoved Spanish forward Dani Olmo in the midst of the brawl.

Furthermore, the investigation will not be limited solely to acts of physical violence on the field. FIFA will also evaluate the behavior of the South American delegation during the official award ceremony.

Several Argentine players decided to turn their backs on the officials' podium while the Spanish national team lifted the World Cup, a move that violates the protocols of sportsmanship and institutional integrity required in the world's top competitions.