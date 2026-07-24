New gesture of cooperation between Washington and Jakarta: FBI returns valuable cultural artifacts stolen and smuggled to the U.S. from Indonesia

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de julio, 2026

The Indonesian government announced Thursday that several cultural artifacts stolen from the Papua region and illegally trafficked to the United States were officially returned to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Government officials noted that the handover of the artifacts took place at Subianto's residence in Jakarta during a meeting with the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, marking a new step in cooperation between Washington and Jakarta to recover cultural heritage illegally removed from Indonesia. The recovered collection includes stone axe heads and ceremonial objects from Papua, linked to the Dani, Asmat, and Sentani indigenous communities.

Following the meeting, Indonesian Minister of Culture Fadli Zon reported that Patel personally handed over the recovered objects to the president. "In addition to our official discussions, Patel also brought Indonesian cultural artifacts as part of the cooperation between the Government of Indonesia, through the Ministry of Culture, and the FBI to return cultural objects that had been illegally brought into the United States," Zon stated.

The return comes amid a series of international initiatives aimed at recovering Southeast Asian antiquities that were stolen and subsequently trafficked abroad. Earlier this month, two 8th-century bronze Buddhist sculptures depicting the bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara were also repatriated, after investigations determined that they had been stolen from an archaeological site in Indonesia and subsequently sold through a U.S.-based antiquities dealer.

According to the minister, the artifacts will become part of the collection of the National Museum of Indonesia, where they will be preserved and made available for public display and research.