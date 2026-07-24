The Democratic rift deepens: Fetterman lashes out at Mamdani and calls him a 'clown' for his threat against Netanyahu

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de julio, 2026

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, harshly criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday, calling his earlier promise to try to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—based on international allegations of war crimes against him—unrealistic. "You're a mayor, buddy. You're a mayor. You can fix a pothole. You can pick up the trash. But you can't order anyone's arrest—just as I couldn't do that either, or, you know, order his arrest if he comes to Pennsylvania," Fetterman said during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, adding that the left-wing leader's proposal was absurd.

Mamdani first promised during last year's mayoral campaign that he would try to arrest Netanyahu after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued, in 2024, an arrest warrant against the Israeli leader, accusing him of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including the use of "starvation as a method of warfare" and the commission of "other inhumane acts" against the Palestinian population. In recent remarks to The New York Times, Mamdani acknowledged that he would have to comply with the city's existing laws. However, on Tuesday he admitted that New York City has no authority to execute the arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

Fetterman, who has become one of the staunchest defenders of Israel within the Democratic Party since Hamas launched its attack on October 7, 2023, argued that Mamdani should focus on his responsibilities as mayor rather than weighing in on foreign policy. He also accused him of trying to pander to the most radical factions within his party.

"And I know you're angry at Netanyahu because he killed many people you admired, whether it was Sinwar, Nasrallah, or Khamenei in Iran," said Fetterman, referring to former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar; former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah; and Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.