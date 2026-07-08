Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de julio, 2026

After a Round of 16 that was packed with goals, pure spectacle, extra time, tense penalty shootouts and even controversial refereeing calls, the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters a decisive phase and was narrowed down on Tuesday to eight teams, which will compete in the quarterfinals, the penultimate hurdle they must clear before two of them reach the July 19 final, to be held at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Among this group of national teams still in the running—which does not include the United States, Mexico and Canada, the three co-hosts of this tournament—four already have at least one FIFA World Cup title to their credit: Argentina (three), France (two), Spain (one) and England (one). Each of them will face an opponent that, at best, has finished in third place at a FIFA World Cup: Switzerland, Morocco, Belgium and Norway.

The latter four opponents look to surprise the former and establish a "new world order" in the most important soccer tournament on the planet.

France vs. Morocco

This is the first of the four quarterfinal matches to be played. This Thursday, Boston Stadium will host the match between France and Morocco, two teams that faced off in the semifinals of Qatar in 2022, with a victory for "Les Bleus," who would go on to lose the final to Argentina.

The French, led by Didier Deschamps, are one of two teams entering this round undefeated: five wins in five matches. In the group stage, they defeated Senegal (3-1), Iraq (3-0) and Norway (1-0). Then, they eliminated Sweden (3-0) in the Round of 32 and Paraguay (1-0) in the Round of 16.

The scorer of that goal against the "Guaraníes" was Kylian Mbappé, who has scored 7 goals so far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is leading Les Bleus in their quest to win their fourth title alongside players such as Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise.

They’ll face Morocco, a team built by naturalizing several foreign players with family ties to the country. The "Atlas Lions" head into the quarterfinals with a record of three wins and two draws. In the group stage, they managed to hold Brazil to a draw (1-1) and defeated Scotland (1-0) and Haiti (4-2). Later, defeated the Netherlands (1-1) in the Round of 32 on penalty kicks, while in the Round of 16 they crushed Canada (3-0).

Ismael Saibari has been, by far, the best player on the Moroccan team in the tournament. Recently signed by Bayern Munich, he has scored three goals, making him the team’s leading scorer. France cannot afford to lose focus and let other players like Soufiane Rahimi and Brahim Díaz run wild.

Spain vs. Belgium

On Friday, it will be Spain and Belgium’s turn, in a match to be played at Los Angeles Stadium. The winner will face the winner of France and Morocco in the semifinals. The last time these two teams faced off in a FIFA World Cup was in the group stage of Italy 1990, with Spain securing a narrow victory.

The entire country dreams of repeating the feat achieved at South Africa 2010, where they won what remains, to date, their only FIFA World Cup title. Fans have reason to be optimistic: Spain, under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, has not conceded a single goal so far and has recorded four wins and one draw. "La Roja" got off to a shaky start in the group stage, drawing with Cape Verde (0-0). They then regrouped and defeated Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Uruguay (1-0). In the Round of 32, they thrashed Austria (3-0) and, in the Round of 16, knocked out Portugal (1-0), another of the favorites.

To talk about the present—and not just the future—one must mention Lamine Yamal. The F.C. Barcelona player, a star of "La Roja," hasn’t exactly had the best performance so far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, he can always step up and make a difference. Special mention goes to their forward, Mikel Oyarzabal, who is the team’s leading scorer—with four goals. Rodri Hernández, winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, is the linchpin of the Spanish team.

Belgium has been the perennial contender for years but has failed to break through, squandering generations of players with whom they could have won their first FIFA World Cup title. In this edition, where they have three wins and two draws, they’re trying again. In the group stage, the "Red Devils" earned one point against Egypt (1-1) and Iran (0-0) and three against New Zealand (5-1). They later defeated Senegal (3-2) in a highly intense match in the Round of 32. The Belgians crushed the United States (4-1) in the Round of 16.

Romelu Lukaku is in top form. With three goals, Belgium’s star striker will be the biggest challenge facing the Spanish defense. In midfield, Youri Tielemans—a player with Premier League experience—is standing out. They also have the man who is, as of today, the best goalkeeper in the world: Thibaut Courtois.

England vs. Norway

On Saturday, the match between England and Norway will be played at Miami Stadium, with an expected attendance of Englishman David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami and a resident of the city. This matchup is unprecedented in FIFA World Cup history: the two European national teams have never faced each other before.

The "Three Lions" arrived in North America with a very clear goal and the hope of ending a drought that began in 1966, the year they won the only FIFA World Cup trophy they’ve ever held. So far, they haven’t done badly: four wins and one draw speak for themselves. After beating Croatia (4-2), drawing with Ghana (0-0) and defeating Panama (2-0) in the group stage, the English knocked out the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2-1) in the Round of 32 and Mexico (3-2) in the Round of 16.

Within the squad led by Thomas Tuchel, there are two players who are delighting fans and carrying the team on their backs: Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. Between them, they have scored 10 of England’s 11 goals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup—six by the Bayern Munich forward and four by the Real Madrid midfielder. Another player to watch is Declan Rice.

Norway is the big surprise of the tournament. The "Vikings" have made history by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time ever. Of the eight remaining teams, Norway is the only one to have lost one of its five matches. Even so, their record is impressive: four wins and one loss. In the group stage, after defeating Iraq (4-1) and Senegal (3-2), they lost to France (4-1). In the Round of 32, they demonstrated their dominance against Ivory Coast (2-1) and, in the Round of 16, starred in one of the greatest stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating Brazil (2-1).

The standout player, Norway’s star, is Erling Braut Haaland. The Manchester City forward is doing what he does best: scoring goals. He already has 7 to his credit. Considered one of the best soccer players in the world, the striker is in excellent company on a team that also features standout players such as Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth.

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Hours after the conclusion of the match between England and Norway, the last quarterfinal will take place. The clash between Argentina and Switzerland will be held at Kansas City Stadium. The Swiss still vividly remember that goal Ángel Di María scored in extra time of the Round of 16 at Brazil 2014, which eliminated them despite their strong performance against the "Albiceleste." England 1966 marked the first time the two teams faced off, with the South Americans also emerging victorious. The winner will face either England or Norway in the semifinals.

The defending champion, for the time being, has known nothing but victory in this FIFA World Cup: five wins in five matches played. That said, they’ve had to work hard to secure those victories. In the group stage, Argentina easily defeated Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1). The problems came in the Round of 32 and the Round of 16. First, against Cape Verde (3-2), which forced the match into extra time. Then it was Egypt (3-2) that put them on the ropes in a match that was not short on controversy.

If asked to name the first Argentine soccer player that comes to mind, you and the rest of the world would answer in unison: Lionel Messi. The star, considered one of the greatest athletes in history, is shining in what is his final FIFA World Cup, even though he hasn’t officially announced it yet. With 8 goals, he leads the tournament. Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarez are other stars on the team.

Although Norway is the big surprise of the tournament, we mustn’t forget Switzerland’s feat, having made it back to the quarterfinals no less than 72 years after the last time they did so. So far, they have recorded three wins and two draws. In the group stage, they drew with Qatar (1-1) but defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-1) and Canada (2-1). Then, in the Round of 32, they defeated Algeria (2-0) and, in the Round of 16, they bested Colombia (0-0) in a penalty shootout.

The young Johan Manzambi is on fire in this FIFA World Cup. Three goals prove it. As a result, many of the top European teams are vying hard to secure his services. Other notable players include Rubén Vargas and Breel Embolo.