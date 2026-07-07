IOC temporarily lifts sanctions on Russian athletes

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2026

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to temporarily lift the sanctions against Russian athletes and teams imposed following the start of the war by Russia against Ukraine.

The measure means that both Russian athletes and teams will be able to compete in the qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but will not be allowed to do so under their flag or with their national anthem, for the time being.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) that had been in effect since 12 October 2023," the sport’s governing body announced in a statement.

"The decision was taken following a thorough analysis by the IOC’s Legal Affairs Commission, considering that the ROC no longer includes as its members any regional sports organisations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine. In addition, the ROC confirmed that it does not, and will not, conduct any activities in these territories,” it added.

Two months ago, the IOC made the same decision regarding Belarus, which was sanctioned in the same manner following the start of the war. Unlike the Russians, the Belarusians will be able to compete under their country’s flag and national anthem.

Separately, the IOC urged the ROC that “all Russian athletes returning to international competition must comply with the relevant anti-doping requirements,” and emphasized that it will not hold events in Russia “nor invite Russian government or state officials to its events.”