Official: Antetokounmpo leaves the Bucks and signs with the Heat

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2026

After 13 seasons as the undisputed leader—leading the franchise to its second Larry O’Brien Trophy and being named Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice—Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have ended their relationship.

Days after the news broke, the Greek forward’s arrival with the Miami Heat was made official, marking one of the most high-profile trades in recent years in the NBA.

"From delivering a championship to transforming our franchise, Giannis' impact on the Milwaukee Bucks is lasting and profound,” said the franchise’s owners in a statement sent to fans. "We are incredibly grateful for what has been a remarkable and historic journey together."

"Since we drafted him in 2013, Giannis has transformed the Milwaukee Bucks in every way, on the court, in our locker room and throughout the community. Over 13 seasons, he became an extraordinary leader, teammate and representative of this city, and one of the defining players of his generation. The standard he set will continue here,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst.

The trade sending Antetokounmpo to the Heat involves other players as well. In addition to the Greek star, Milwaukee is sending Bobby Portis Jr. in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, and Kasparas Jakucionis, as well as several future NBA Draft picks.

"Milwaukee will always be my city, my team, my family"

For his part, Antetokounmpo wanted to thank everyone associated with the Bucks—including the fans and the city—for the 13 seasons during which he felt respected and valued. It’s a farewell that sounds temporary, not final.

"Milwaukee will always be my city, my team, my family. Thanks to all of them, I am an NBA player. Thank you," he said in a video posted on social media.

During his 13 seasons with the team, Antetokounmpo averaged 24.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, making him the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, triple-doubles, free throws made, field goals made, and minutes played.