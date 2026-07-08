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Apple loses its appeal against European digital regulations

The Court of Justice of the European Union upheld, in the first instance, imposing stricter rules and controls on Apple's App Store and its iPhone operating system, iOS.

File photo of an Apple headquarters

File photo of an Apple headquartersAFP.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

The Court of Justice of the European Union on Wednesday rejected Apple’s appeal against several decisions by Brussels based on the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a setback for the U.S. tech giant.

The Court of Justice of the European Union upheld, in the first instance, imposing stricter rules and controls on Apple's App Store and its iPhone operating system, iOS.

The ruling means that Apple must continue to comply with the interoperability obligations regarding iOS set forth in the DMA.

Therefore, it will have to make its operating system compatible with devices or software developed by rival companies to foster competition and prevent abuses of its dominant position.

The Cupertino, California-based company had also challenged a Brussels investigation into whether its iMessage messaging app warranted the same treatment, although the commission ultimately dropped the case.

However, the European Court of Justice also ruled in Brussels’ favor on this point.

A setback for the tech giant

This is a setback for the U.S. tech giant, which has been highly critical of European digital regulations and, in particular, the DMA, whose repeal it had requested last year.

Apple had argued that the obligations under this European law infringed on its intellectual property rights and compromised the security and privacy of its users.

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