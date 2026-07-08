Apple loses its appeal against European digital regulations

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de julio, 2026

The Court of Justice of the European Union on Wednesday rejected Apple’s appeal against several decisions by Brussels based on the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a setback for the U.S. tech giant.

The Court of Justice of the European Union upheld, in the first instance, imposing stricter rules and controls on Apple's App Store and its iPhone operating system, iOS.

The ruling means that Apple must continue to comply with the interoperability obligations regarding iOS set forth in the DMA.

Therefore, it will have to make its operating system compatible with devices or software developed by rival companies to foster competition and prevent abuses of its dominant position.

The Cupertino, California-based company had also challenged a Brussels investigation into whether its iMessage messaging app warranted the same treatment, although the commission ultimately dropped the case.

However, the European Court of Justice also ruled in Brussels’ favor on this point.