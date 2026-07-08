Adding fuel to the fire: FIFA appoints five Argentine referees for the France-Morocco match

Facundo Tello, appointed to referee the France-Morocco match during the 2026 FIFA World Cup NurPhoto via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de julio, 2026

It’s certainly a spectacle but there’s also controversy. Following Argentina’s comeback against Egypt in the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the African team called a "fix" due to certain refereeing decisions, a new controversy has arisen. And, once again, with the Albiceleste at the center of it all.

FIFA is under fire after appointing a refereeing crew composed entirely of Argentine officials for the match that will pit France against Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Specifically, soccer’s governing body and organizer of the 2026 FIFA World Cup appointed Facundo Tello, Juan Pablo Belatti, Gabriel Chade, Darío Herrera and Cristian Navarro to officiate the match between France and Morocco and enforce the rules.

Tello will be the head referee, while Belatti, Chade and Herrera will serve as assistant referees, and Navarro will be the fourth official.

Why is this decision so controversial?

It turns out that France is one of the top favorites to win the title, as is Argentina, the defending champion.

Among certain fans, this decision is seen as one that could influence the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, since the referees might make calls that disadvantage the French during their match against Morocco.

Some social media users reacted in different ways to FIFA’s post confirming the refereeing crew for the France-Morocco match.

Some with irony; others with clear signs of anger. And all pointing the finger at the same culprits: FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino.

"All the Argentine referees for a France match. FIFA is trying everything to rig the FIFA World Cup so Argentina wins," said one user on X.

"There are referees from 50 countries, and they’re only choosing Argentines. Just give them the cup already," said another.

Others pointed out that the match between Argentina and Egypt was officiated by a French referee. But not by five.

France vs. Morocco will be one of the four quarterfinal matches, along with Spain vs. Belgium, Argentina vs. Switzerland and Norway vs. England.