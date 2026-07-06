From parents to children: The three descendants that led Norway to make history

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de julio, 2026

Norway being the big sensation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is not a subjective opinion—it is an irreversible and undeniable fact. After a long 28-year absence, the "Vikings" made a spectacular return, defying all predictions.

The 26 players led by Stale Solbakken have managed to qualify their country, for the first time in its history, for the quarterfinals after defeating Brazil, the five-time champion and undisputed king of the world’s premier soccer tournament.

To date, the Scandinavians’ performance in the FIFA World Cup had been modest, having participated in only three editions: 1938, 1994 and 1998. In the second of those tournaments—curiously also held in the United States—three players took the field, whose descendants have now led Norway to an unprecedented milestone for its national team.

What their fathers left unfinished 32 years ago—the Norwegians were eliminated in the group stage—their sons are turning into an epic in North America. It is a success based on soccer, but also on their last name.

Haaland, Sorloth, and Thorstvedt

The first of the three involves the team’s biggest star: Erling Braut Haaland. The father of the Manchester City striker, Alf-Inge Haaland, was one of the defenders who represented Norway at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. His son has inherited the competitiveness and personality his father brought to the field, and has become one of the best strikers and soccer players on the planet today. Erling aspires to be the tournament’s top scorer.

Playing alongside him on the Norwegian attack is Alexander Sorloth. The forward for Atlético de Madrid, despite having a more low-key performance than his partner Haaland, is the son of Goran Sorloth, a box-to-box striker who battled fiercely against opposing defenders and also played in the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. Both share the same physical and positional characteristics.

Rounding out the trio is Kristian Thorstvedt, one of the key players in the "Viking" midfield at this FIFA World Cup. His father is Erik Thorstvedt, Norway’s goalkeeper at USA ’94 and one of the country’s greatest soccer legends.

The three players who were part of the 1994 generation are now seeing how their sons have not only picked up the torch but have far surpassed them, leading Norway to its best-ever finish at a FIFA World Cup.