The Kings release DeMar DeRozan

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2026

The Sacramento Kings announced the departure of DeMar DeRozan, one of the best players of his generation, after two seasons in which he was unable to lead the California franchise back to the playoffs.

Over those two seasons, DeRozan averaged 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He played a total of 154 games with the Kings.

"Thank you for every bucket, every big moment, and every time you represented Sacramento. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter," the Kings wrote in a statement.

In addition to the Kings, DeRozan played for the Toronto Raptors, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Chicago Bulls during his 17-season career.

As a free agent, DeRozan will have the opportunity to negotiate a new contract with any franchise interested in securing his services. Reports indicate that the Raptors would be willing to bring back the star they once developed.