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Alert in Michigan: Cases of a parasite that causes explosive diarrhea quadruple in less than a week

The CDC notes that some infected people may not show symptoms. However, in the most severe cases, the infection can cause watery and “explosive” diarrhea.

A doctor uses a digital device at the hospital (File photo)

A doctor uses a digital device at the hospital (File photo)Science Photo Library via AFP.

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

Michigan has the highest number of cases of a parasite that can cause watery and “explosive” diarrhea, after infections surged rapidly in recent days.

According to the most recent figures, the state had recorded 681 cases as of Monday, compared to the 170 reported less than a week ago, meaning the number quadrupled during that period.

With this increase, Michigan is now the state most affected by this parasite in the country.

In New York, a state official told The New York Post that since May 1, 120 cases have been recorded statewide. Meanwhile, Texas reported 48 cases as of Monday, according to a spokesperson quoted by the same publication.

Illinois also has a significant number of infections. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the state has recorded between 11 and 80 cases, although the available information is from mid-June.

The CDC notes that some infected people may not show symptoms. However, in the most severe cases, the infection can cause watery and “explosive” diarrhea.

Cyclosporiasis

Cyclosporiasis, the CDC noted, is a reportable disease nationwide and must be reported in 47 states, the District of Columbia and New York City. Even if it is not a reportable disease in a particular state, it is important for health care professionals and the public to notify local health departments of possible cases and outbreaks of the disease so that they can take appropriate measures to prevent further spread.

The number of cases increases during the spring and summer; therefore, the cyclosporiasis season is considered to be from May 1 to Aug. 31. In some years, outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been detected outside this period. In 2026, the outbreak season began on May 1.

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