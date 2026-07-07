Argentina advances to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt

Published by AFP 7 de julio, 2026

Coming back from a 2-0 deficit, Argentina defeated Egypt in Atlanta on Tuesday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, in a victory celebrated through tears from Lionel Messi.

The world champions found themselves on the brink of elimination when Egypt took a 2-0 lead with goals by Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico in the 15th and 67th minutes.

But, within a span of four minutes, Cristian Romero (79') and Lionel Messi (83') tied the score, and Enzo Fernández (90+2') completed the comeback that will send Argentina to the quarterfinals, where they will face either Colombia or Switzerland.

As the tension lifted, Messi broke down in tears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a match that could have been the last of his legendary World Cup career.

Argentina, which had already been on the brink against Cape Verde in a nail-biting round of 16 victory, survived an even tougher test on an afternoon when it seemed as though all the luck was against them, including another missed penalty by Messi.

The captain had a chance to tie the game at 1-1 in the 21st minute, but his penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

The Argentine star, who had already missed a penalty in the group stage against Austria, has now missed four penalties in his six World Cups.

Even so, Messi was once again decisive for Argentina, scoring his eighth goal of the tournament — which puts him back in the lead in the race for the Golden Boot — and extending his streak to nine consecutive World Cup matches with a goal.