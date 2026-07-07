Balogun Scandal: 'Donald Trump seems to be his own worst enemy when he makes these kinds of decisions'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de julio, 2026

Journalist Midifer Guerra interviewed analyst Alejandro Basso on the Voz News newscast, with whom she discussed FIFA’s controversial decision to rescind the red card issued to American soccer player Folarin Balogun in the Round of 32 match against Bosnia, following a request by President Donald Trump to lift the suspension.

“The situation was anything but normal. President Trump seems to be his own worst enemy when it comes to making these kinds of decisions and striking deals like the one he claimed to have made with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Especially because this will be used as a weapon by the Democratic Party to criticize absolutely everything related to the World Cup from now on. There have been several controversial decisions by FIFA, and they all seem to coincide with Infantino’s presidency, as he is a figure who has been heavily criticized and questioned over these types of incidents,” Basso noted.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.