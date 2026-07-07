No title, but with honor: 'I've given it my all; my conscience is clear'

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2026

Age and generational change spare no one, not even the legends who seemed to defy the laws of nature. One of them is well aware of this reality. At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he played in his last FIFA World Cup in North America. It was a bittersweet farewell, as he was unable to lead Portugal past the round of 16. On an individual level, he was his usual self: he scored three goals in the 490 minutes he played.

The late goal scored by Mikel Merino in the 1-0 loss against Spain marked the end of CR7’s run in soccer’s premier tournament. "The truth is, it was my last FIFA World Cup, yes," he said, visibly moved, at the post-match press conference. Before speaking, the Portuguese star, one of the greatest players in history, walked around the field at Dallas Stadium with tears in his eyes as he thanked his fans for their support.

He hasn’t ruled out continuing to play for Portugal

Although he was clear that this was his last FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo did not rule out continuing to compete with Portugal in future official tournaments, such as the upcoming Euro Cup, which will be held in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland between June and July 2028.

"I’m sad to be leaving the FIFA World Cup this way, but, as I’ve said, I gave it my all and I’m leaving with a clear conscience. That’s soccer; that’s the life of a soccer player, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and you have to keep going," he said. “I played for the national team for 23 years and won three titles. Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn’t won anything. The European Championship was the most important one. For me, that title is just as important as a FIFA World Cup, honestly.”

"I’ll have time to think, spend time with my family, not make decisions in the heat of the moment and move on with my life," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup legacy

The steady yet healthy ambition that defines him has led him to amass a trophy case brimming with virtually unattainable collective successes throughout his career, with Portugal, with Manchester United, with Real Madrid and with the other teams he has played for. He has also achieved individual honors that have made his legacy even greater: five Ballon d’Or awards, four Golden Boots, seven times top scorer in the UEFA Champions League and more.

Cristiano Ronaldo has used soccer’s biggest stage to cement his legacy. He is one of only three players in the club of soccer players who have competed in six FIFA World Cups, alongside his longtime rival, Lionel Messi and Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa. A trio that has been present in North America.

In addition to that milestone, he etched his name in history by becoming the only soccer player in history to score in six different editions of the tournament. From that first penalty kick goal against Iran at Germany 2006, when he was just 21, to his latest celebrations at the 2026 tournament at age 41, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a total of 11 goals.