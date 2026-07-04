Argentina Trembles Against a Historic Cabo Verde: 3-2 Extra-Time Win Sends It to World Cup Round of 16

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 3 de julio, 2026

Defending champion Argentina struggled like never before on Friday to beat a heroic Cabo Verde 3-2 in Miami and advance to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, following a back-and-forth, thrilling, and surprisingly even match in which the team led by Lionel Scaloni had to settle the match in extra time against the debutant team that entered the Round of 16 undefeated after drawing with Uruguay, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Hard Rock Stadium, the venue where the Albiceleste were crowned champions of the 2024 Copa América, once again witnessed an unexpected struggle against one of the tournament’s underdog and surprise teams.

The Albiceleste took the lead thanks to a flash of brilliance from captain Lionel Messi (29'), who scored his seventh goal in this World Cup—tying his own record set at Qatar 2022— and his 20th in the competition’s history. But Lionel Scaloni’s team let their guard down too much and ended up paying the price against the Africans, who tied the game with a goal by midfielder Deroy Duarte (59') from a tight angle, sending the match into extra time after a tremendous late rally led by their veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, one of the standout players of the match.

After the 1-1 tie, Argentina had several chances, including long-range shots, free kicks, and a shot by Leo Messi—all of which were thwarted by the Cabo Verdean goalkeeper.

In extra time, the Argentines thought they had victory within their grasp after taking the lead with a goal by Lisandro Martínez (92'), but a thunderous strike by Cabo Verde’s left back Sidny Lopes Cabral (103'), a contender for the tournament’s best goal, tied the match once again and kept the Argentines on edge until the decisive goal, scored with a header by center back Cristian “Cuti” Romero (111') following a cross from a corner kick on the left taken by Leo Messi, who played the entire match.

Scaloni made a substitution late in the game, bringing on Gonzalo Montiel for Nahuel Molina to shore up the defense in the final minutes of extra time. But neither Montiel nor Molina managed to look solid during the match. Other key Argentine players —MacAllister, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Thiago Almada, and Rodrigo de Paul—also failed to impress, sparking debate over whether Scaloni should give more playing time to the young players who had strong seasons in Europe and are vying for a spot on the Albiceleste: Nico Paz and Valentín Barco.

With this result, Argentina will face Egypt on July 7 in Atlanta, which eliminated Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. In a few minutes, Colombia will face Ghana, wrapping up this round of the Round of 16.