Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de junio, 2026

A judge in Collin County released new images and videos on Friday related to the murder of high school student Austin Metcalf, which occurred during a track and field meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025.

Among the evidence released are photographs of the murder weapon, a folding multi-tool knife made by Ozark Trail, the victim’s bloodstained jacket, and a detailed image of the fatal wound to Metcalf’s chest, alongside a forensic ruler illustrating the depth of the injury.

Flight and arrest: New evidence in the Metcalf case

Surveillance videos were also released showing Karmelo Anthony, the young man convicted of the crime, fleeing the scene, running down the bleachers and out onto the track. Another police body camera video captures the moment of his arrest.

One of the officers says to another upon arriving: "This is the alleged suspect."

“I know how it goes,” a voice off-camera can be heard saying. “I'm not alleged. I did it.”

In another clip, Anthony is seen handcuffed in the back of a patrol car, shortly after the fatal incident, with what appear to be bloodstains on his left hand.

Austin’s father, Jeff Metcalf, had told to Fox News Digital that the release of the footage would help clarify what happened and refute some accounts that circulated on social media following the incident.

Judicial transparency

Judge John Roach, who authorized the release of the evidence, explained to Fox that his decision aims to provide greater transparency to the public now that the trial has concluded.

"The overwhelming focus on my ruling regarding the media in the courtroom was to protect the process, witnesses, and jury. Now that the trial is over, it is important to me to provide transparency," the judge said.

The facts of the case

According to the prosecution, on April 2, 2025, during a tournament at David Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Anthony, then 17, stabbed Metcalf following a brief confrontation inside the victim's team tent. Metcalf and his brother approached Anthony, who was sitting in his own team's area.

Anthony admitted to stabbing Metcalf but claimed self-defense. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.