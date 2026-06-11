Isolation and Transfer: Karmelo Anthony Is Being Held in a State Prison While Appealing His Murder Conviction

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 10 de junio, 2026

Karmelo Anthony, found guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, was placed under immediate custody and provisionally assigned to the isolation infirmary within the Collin County Jail, as confirmed by official sources to Fox News Digital.

The 19-year-old assailant, who was out on bail during the preliminary hearings, lost his privileges upon hearing the jury’s verdict.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) transferred him to Pack Unit, a state prison complex located near Navasota, where he will begin serving a 35-year sentence of imprisonment.

Meanwhile, district court records show that the defendant’s legal counsel filed a formal notice of appeal seeking to overturn the conviction.

The Collapse of the Partisan Narrative in Court

The outcome of this criminal case represented a resounding endorsement of the principles of public order and the unrestricted application of the law.

In statements made to Fox News after the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye and Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis expressed their satisfaction with the firmness demonstrated by the jury in classifying the armed assault under the legal category of first-degree murder, thereby neutralizing the mitigating factors that sectors of the defense sought to introduce.

"This was murder, plain and simple," Wirskye asserted during the interview. Prosecutors emphatically stressed that the nature of the attack was never linked to factors of ethnic origin or to situations of self-defense.

"The facts of this case were very clear. It never had anything to do with race; it never had anything to do with self-defense, in reality," the prosecutor confirmed on the Will Cain Country program, adding that the large group of 17 eyewitnesses who took the stand genuinely represented the diversity of the Frisco community, dismantling any attempt at ideological manipulation.

The weight of the video evidence and key testimonies

The strength of the guilty verdict was founded preeminently on the presentation of video footage captured on April 2, 2025, at Kuykendall Stadium.

The video corroborated before the court that Anthony was not in a situation of being cornered or under imminent threat, showing instead that the students under the school tent remained inactive, checking their mobile devices in the moments leading up to the attack.

Likewise, the testimony of the witnesses presented by the prosecution proved devastating to the defendant’s case. The prosecution highlighted the impact of the testimony of a young spectator at the sports tournament, who described Anthony’s premeditated behavior moments before stabbing Metcalf in the chest.

The witness testified under oath that the assailant was looking toward the horizon with the demeanor of "a man who had a plan and was ready to do something," providing evidence of criminal intent that the judges deemed incontrovertible.