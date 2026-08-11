Taylor Swift succeeds in having her songs removed from the Trump campaign and White House TikTok accounts

Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de agosto, 2026

Several songs by Taylor Swift have been removed from TikTok posts linked to President Donald Trump. The move affects both the Team Trump campaign account and the official White House account.

The "August" video is now silent

One of the most recent videos, posted in early August by Team Trump, showed Donald and Melania Trump watching fireworks with the song "August," from the album Folklore (2020), playing in the background. The text overlay read: "Mood because it’s August and Donald Trump is your president," and the caption added ironically: "I’m sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song! #taylorswift #maga #august."

According to a report from Variety, last Friday, TikTok users in the United States noticed that the audio had disappeared. Instead, the platform displays the message: "The copyright owner hasn’t made this sound available in your country." The comments section was flooded with reactions celebrating the removal: "TAYLOR REMOVING THE AUDIO, QUEEN!".

More songs removed

This isn't the only case. According to Variety, the audio has also been removed from a November 2025 video that featured the song "Father Figure." In addition, according to Billboard, a montage from the official White House account that included "The Fate of Ophelia" is now silent.

Following the removal of the songs, the Team Trump account posted another video parodying the cover of the album *Red*, renaming it "Red (Trump's Version)" and suggesting that Taylor Swift had written "a whole album about the color of the Republican Party." That audio also turned out to be unavailable.

A years-long feud

Taylor Swift has not commented publicly on the matter. The feud between the artist and Trump dates back years and intensified after the singer endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, when the president wrote on Truth Social: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"