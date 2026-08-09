Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de agosto, 2026

The family of Perez Hilton has released an update on the well-known blogger's condition. He remains hospitalized in a Florida hospital after injuring himself a few days ago while livestreaming on his TikTok.

As a result of these events, his social media account was immediately suspended.

In a statement, those close to Perez Hilton reported that the blogger is in "serious" condition, although his life is not in danger. They also confirmed that in the coming days he will have to undergo surgery.

"Perez’s condition remains serious but stable. He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days," the family explained. "His treatment and recovery will be a long process."

"As our family remains focused on Perez’s treatment and recovery, we also need the space and privacy to care for everyone affected by this situation," they added.

He was self-harming while livestreaming

The incident occurred a few days ago. While he was livestreaming a video on TikTok, viewers alerted authorities to noticed concerning behavior by the blogger, who was self-harming.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers and emergency medical personnel were able to speak with the blogger and transported him to a nearby hospital where he received initial medical care.

Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is a well-known blogger of Cuban origin, celebrity critic and television personality. He rose to fame in the mid-2000s thanks to his celebrity gossip website, PerezHilton.com.