Man arrested for breaking into Kim Kardashian's California home

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de agosto, 2026

Kim Kardashian was the victim of a burglary at one of her properties. According to initial reports, a man was arrested after breaking into the celebrity's home located in the town of Hidden Hills in California.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a security guard at the gated community where the home is located saw a man enter the property, remove various items and load them into a vehicle.

The security guard then alerted the authorities to the incident. Several police officers arrived at the scene and managed to arrest the individual.

The identity of the alleged burglar has not been disclosed. It has only been made public that he is 27 years old, according to reported TMZ after consulting with investigators.

This is not the first time that Kardashian has been the victim of this type of crime. The clothing boutiques she runs with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé have been the target of several thefts and petty robberies in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami. In 2017, she also witnessed an individual break into one of her homes located in Bel-Air, California, and steal a cell phone, in addition to ransacking several vehicles.

But the most serious incident occurred on October 3, 2016. During Paris Fashion Week, five men disguised as police officers broke into the suite at the luxury hotel where Kardashian was staying. They gagged her, tied her hands and feet and held a gun to her head in the bathroom while they stole jewelry valued at about $10 million.