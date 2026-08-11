Spotify will identify music created using artificial intelligence

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de agosto, 2026

The music and podcast streaming platform Spotify announced the addition of a new feature that will identify all content that is created with artificial intelligence (AI).

In a press release, the Swedish-based platform announced that it will add a label called "AI Persona" to all content generated using this technology. This feature will begin rolling out in September.

"Listeners have been clear in telling us that they don’t like seeing an artist profile that seems human, only to find out that the persona is AI-generated," Spotify stated. "That’s why, starting mid-September, you’ll begin to see an AI Persona badge on some artist profiles."

"The badge signals to listeners that an artist’s identity may be AI-generated and does not represent a real person," it added.

With AI Persona, Spotify aims to be "the most transparent and trustworthy place to listen to music." In April, it launched its "Verified by Spotify" feature, which indicates that a profile has been reviewed and meets the standard for authenticity