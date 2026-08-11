NBA kicks off season with spectacle and rivalry

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de agosto, 2026

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced the opening day of its 81st season, featuring a series of matchups packed with excitement and rivalry. The regular season will begin on October 20.

In a press release, the NBA announced that the Philadelphia 76ers, with a revamped roster featuring the additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, will face off against the New York Knicks, the defending champions, at Madison Square Garden.

That same day, the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off. The franchise led by Frenchman Victor Wembanyama and the team led by the Canadian player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will reenact last season's Western Conference Finals, a series in which the Texans prevailed.

The opening game will feature the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons. The most successful franchise in NBA history, which lost key players during the last trade window, will look to get off to a strong start against the team from Michigan, which finished first in the Eastern Conference last regular season.

The following day, fans will be treated to two more star-studded matchups: led by Anthony Edwards on the court, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Miami Heat, who have bolstered their roster with the Greek player Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a matchup headlined by Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic.