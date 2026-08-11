Trump Administration secures the release of Robert Gilman, who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2022

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de agosto, 2026

The Department of State (DOS) confirmed the release of former Marine Robert Gilman, who had been imprisoned in Russia since 2022 on charges of acts of violence, without having to make any concessions in return.

Gilman was sentenced by a Russian court to four and a half years in prison in 2022. That sentence was extended to ten years for allegedly behaving violently toward prison staff.

In a statement, U.S. diplomats reported that Gilman was released so that he could receive medical treatment in the United States.

"After more than four years of detention in Russia, Robert Gilman is on his way home to be reunited with his family. Mr. Gilman joins over 100 Americans whom President Trump has freed during his second term in office," the DOS noted, adding the significant role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in handling this case.

In addition, the department led by Secretary Marco Rubio assured that the Trump Administration continues to fight for the immediate return of all other Americans unjustly detained.

Trump admits to negotiations with Putin to free Gilman

Regarding this case, President Donald Trump acknowledged having spoken with Vladimir Putin to secure Gilman's release.

"After my discussions with President Vladimir Putin, Russia has agreed to release him, very much on a Humanitarian Basis. We appreciate this decision, and the fact that Russia asked for no one in return," wrote Trump on Truth Social, adding as an anecdote that the only thing Gilman has asked for is "a great cheeseburger" when he lands in the country.

Gilman will land in the coming hours at Andrews Air Force Base (Washington, D.C.), where he will be greeted by his family and representatives of the Trump administration.