Why is Spanish the language New Yorkers most want to learn?

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de agosto, 2026

Spanish has become the language with the highest interest in learning in New York, according to an analysis conducted by LTL Language School based on Google searches.

The study ranked Spanish first with an average of 4,680 monthly searches, ahead of English and other European and Asian languages.

Although the report measures interest based on online search behavior rather than the actual number of people enrolled in courses, the results align with a widely documented demographic reality: Spanish has a particularly strong presence in New York.

Official data published by the New York City Department of City Planning show that Spanish is, by a wide margin, the most common language among the city's population with limited English proficiency. Of the 1,779,351 people included in that category during the 2019–2023 period, 835,143 spoke Spanish, equivalent to 46.9%.

Spanish outpaces English in searches

The second language in the ranking compiled by LTL Language School was English, with 3,230 monthly searches related to learning the language.

This figure is particularly significant in a city where English dominates institutional, professional and academic life, but which at the same time is home to hundreds of thousands of residents whose native language is another.

Interest in studying or improving English may be related to the need for integration, academic training, access to the job market, or improving career prospects.

The Census Bureau's American Community Survey (ACS) regularly collects information on the languages spoken in U.S. households and highlights New York's vast linguistic diversity.

In the case of Spanish, its demographic weight helps explain why learning it can be particularly practical in a city like New York.

Nearly half of New Yorkers with limited English proficiency speak Spanish

The report The Newest New Yorkers 2026, prepared by the city's Department of City Planning, provides an in-depth look at that diversity.

According to data from 2019–2023, New York had approximately 1.78 million people aged five and older with limited English proficiency.

Spanish accounted for 46.9% of that group, with 835,143 people.

Chinese lagged far behind, with 331,014 speakers, accounting for 18.6%, followed by Russian, with 113,090 people (6.4%); Bengali, with 66,942 (3.8%); Yiddish, with 47,884 (2.7%); and Haitian Creole, with 36,543 (2.1%).

The city's own report highlights New York's extraordinary linguistic diversity and notes that the predominant languages vary considerably depending on the neighborhood.

Korean and Japanese are gaining popularity The study by LTL Language School also detected a notable presence of Asian languages among the search terms.

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​Korean ranked fourth on the list. The analysis linked part of this interest to the international expansion of cultural products from South Korea, particularly K-pop and K-dramas.

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​Max Hobbs, marketing director at LTL Language School, explained that the way people approach language learning has changed as digital tools and online classes have expanded possibilities beyond traditional schools.

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​The report also identified demand for learning Japanese, another language whose appeal extends beyond strictly professional reasons and is linked to an interest in culture, travel, and entertainment.

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​In Europe, languages such as French and Italian are also among the most sought-after, driven by a combination of tourism, gastronomy, culture, and personal affinities.

From cultural interest to a practical Tool

The findings from LTL Language School suggest that the reasons for learning languages are becoming increasingly diverse.

Traveling, understanding movies or content without translation, engaging with other cultures, communicating with family and neighbors, or expanding career opportunities are among the motivations that can drive these searches.

In the specific case of Spanish, its leading position in New York combines these cultural factors with a practical advantage: it is a language with a strong everyday presence in one of the most diverse cities in the United States.

Thus, the average of 4,680 monthly searches detected by the study place Spanish ahead of the other languages analyzed and reflect an interest that is also clearly supported by the city's demographic reality.