Teen gang linked to nearly 80 thefts in California dismantled

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de agosto, 2026

Authorities in California have dismantled a gang of teenagers linked to nearly 80 residential and vehicle burglaries in the Bay Area following an investigation that lasted several months and also led to the discovery of an alleged operation dedicated to selling the stolen goods.

The Concord Police Department identified four minors as suspects in a series of burglaries committed primarily in Concord and other locations in Contra Costa and Solano counties.

Investigators linked the group to 37 vehicle and residential burglaries in Concord and approximately 40 others in other areas of Contra Costa and Solano, according to authorities. The investigation also involved the police departments of Richmond, Antioch, Pittsburg and Oakland, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.

They broke into vehicles to gain access to garages

The investigation began after a series of burglaries reported during the spring and summer.

The Concord Police Department had already issued a public warning on July 1 regarding several residential and vehicle burglaries that had occurred in the preceding weeks. Authorities explained at the time that the suspects operated primarily in the early morning hours.

The method was consistent: the individuals would search parked vehicles and, after breaking into them, look for garage door openers. Using these devices, they could then gain access to the garages of the homes, where they stole tools and other valuables.

Authorities also released surveillance footage in which some of the suspects appeared armed with handguns while standing outside the garages.

Although police initially stated that there had been no confrontations with homeowners, investigators later determined that, during one of the incidents, a suspect had pointed a gun toward the door connecting the garage to the interior of a home, apparently waiting for a resident to come out.

In another of the robberies, the suspects reportedly stole 14 firearms from a single residential garage.

Chases and several attempts to flee The group managed to escape the police on several occasions.

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​In May, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle linked to the investigation, but the driver allegedly fled at high speed. The pursuit was ultimately called off due to the risk it posed to the public.

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​In June, officers located another vehicle linked to the suspects, but they managed to escape once again.

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​Later that same month, the alleged thieves fled after another robbery, crashed a vehicle, and continued their escape on foot. Officers then recovered a firearm, though the suspects managed to escape.

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​The definitive breakthrough came in late June, when Concord detectives, working in conjunction with the Richmond Police Department, identified four minors allegedly involved.

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​One of them was already being held at a juvenile detention center for an unrelated case. Investigators then obtained arrest and search warrants for the other three.

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​In July, the Concord SWAT team simultaneously executed the warrants with assistance from the Antioch and Pittsburg police departments, Central County SWAT, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

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​The remaining three teenagers were arrested.

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​During the searches, authorities recovered two firearms that had been stolen during the robberies. A third previously stolen firearm had been located by the Richmond Police Department during another investigation.

An alleged network for selling stolen goods

The investigation did not end with the teenagers.

Detectives later identified Wuillian Cordova-Cubias, a 37-year-old Oakland resident, as the alleged buyer of some of the stolen goods.

According to investigators, Cordova-Cubias purchased power tools from the minors, sometimes shortly after the robberies took place.

On Aug. 5, detectives from the Concord and Oakland Police Departments, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Service, executed a search warrant at his Oakland residence.

There, they found what authorities believe to be the hub of a regional operation for reselling stolen goods.

Agents recovered at least 500 allegedly stolen power tools, as well as an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), a forklift, an unregistered firearm and other high-value items.

The combined value of the recovered property was estimated at approximately $250,000.

District Attorney's office files charges

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Officefiled charges against Cordova-Cubias related to receiving stolen property, two counts of receiving stolen vehicles, firearms offenses, and conspiracy with juvenile accomplices.

Prosecutors also requested aggravating factors that could increase a potential sentence in the event of a conviction. Cordova-Cubias remained in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility pending his appearance before the Contra Costa County Superior Court.

District Attorney Diana Becton highlighted the work of her office's specialized organized theft unit and its cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

The District Attorney's Office also filed charges against three minors connected to the case. Their identities were not disclosed due to California laws protecting the identity of juvenile defendants.

The investigation comes amid a situation in which Concord recorded approximately 160 crimes classified as burglary or unlawful entry during the first six months of 2026, according to preliminary statistics published by the city's Police Department. The figures are still subject to review and validation.