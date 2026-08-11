Resale housing market declined in July due to mortgage rates

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de agosto, 2026

Existing-home sales fell in July, in line with expectations, due primarily to mortgage interest rates.

According to a press release, 4.06 million existing homes were sold last month, representing a 1.7% decline from June.

"Home sales have been remarkably stable, even amid the rising mortgage rate environment of the past few months," summarized NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

Currently, the 30-year mortgage rate—the most common type—averages 6.69%. "There’s no doubt that the housing market would be thriving if average mortgage rates were to return near 6%," Yun said.

The average sales price of an existing home was $434,100 in July.

Despite this decline, the NAR's chief economist noted that sales of existing homes have increased by 2.4% so far this year compared to 2025 figures.