The psychiatrist who treated Lindsay Clancy the day before she killed her three children reveals what she observed during their final consultation

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de agosto, 2026

The trial of Lindsay Clancy, the woman from Massachusetts accused of killing her three young children in January 2023, is now focused on one of the decisive factors in determining her criminal responsibility: her mental health status and the psychiatric care she received prior to the crimes.

Dr. Jennifer Tufts, a psychiatrist who treated Clancy beginning in September 2022 and who held a virtual consultation with her on Jan. 23, 2023, just one day before the children's deaths, testified before the Plymouth Superior Court that during that last session the patient was depressed, unmotivated and suffering from episodes of anxiety, but showed no signs of psychosis or mania nor expressed any intent to harm herself or others.

The testimony is particularly significant because the defense argues that Clancy suffered from a serious mental illness, including, according to her attorneys, postpartum psychosis, which rendered her not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children.

The prosecution presents a radically different interpretation: it maintains that Clancy knew what she was doing and that the murders were deliberate.

Three children found dead in the family home

The events took place on Jan. 24, 2023, at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Clancy strangled her three children to death: Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. She then suffered serious injuries after jumping from a second-story window of the house and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The defense does not dispute that Clancy killed the children. The question the jury must decide is whether she was criminally responsible for her actions at that time.

Clancy pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder. Prosecutors had previously dropped three additional counts of strangulation or suffocation, considering them to be included in the murder charges.

"There were no signs of psychosis or mania"

During her testimony, Tufts explained why she did not consider it necessary to hospitalize Clancy following the Jan. 23 consultation.

According to the psychiatrist, Clancy denied having suicidal or homicidal thoughts and showed no signs of psychosis or mania that would indicate that she or anyone else was in danger. Tufts added that, had she perceived an immediate threat to the children, her possible responses would have included ordering hospitalization and even requesting police intervention.

During that last consultation, however, Clancy did report concerning symptoms. According to the testimony, she stated that she felt her heart racing, lacked motivation and felt emotionally numb. Tufts then decided to continue adjusting one of her antidepressant medications.

The psychiatrist had begun treating her months earlier, when Clancy sought help for anxiety and for feeling overwhelmed while caring for her three children.

Tufts initially diagnosed generalized anxiety disorder and adjustment disorder with a depressed mood, according to testimony reported by CBS News.

The defense questions the treatment she received

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington subjected Tufts to an intense cross-examination regarding the prescribed medications, her clinical notes, and her follow-up with the patient.

The strategy aims to support the argument that Clancy was not properly diagnosed and that the various drug treatments contributed to worsening her condition, a claim that medical providers dispute and that is also at the center of civil lawsuits related to the case.

One of the highlights of the questioning came when Reddington asked whether the increase in amitriptyline had pushed Clancy to her limit.

Tufts replied that he did not believe so.

The prosecution later pointed out that the bottle of medication, dispensed on Jan. 16 with 30 tablets, contained only eight fewer tablets, as part of its argument against the defense's claim that Clancy had taken the higher dose cited by the defense. Tufts acknowledged that, if he had not taken the 20-milligram dose, that argument was correct.

Two calls to a suicide prevention hotline Clancy had reportedly called a suicide prevention hotline twice.

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​Tufts stated that she was unaware of those calls while she was treating him and acknowledged that the information surprised her.

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​The defense attorneys have also focused on the various medications Clancy received in the months leading up to the murders and on the progression of symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia, racing thoughts, feelings of hopelessness and fear of developing suicidal thoughts.

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​In one of her records, Tufts noted that Clancy had experienced severe sleep problems and had come to feel emotionally very distressed following changes to her medication. The psychiatrist herself acknowledged in court that she was concerned about her condition. Another episode that drew attention during the questioning was the revelation that​Tufts stated that she was unaware of those calls while she was treating him and acknowledged that the information surprised her.​The defense attorneys have also focused onand on the progression of symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia, racing thoughts, feelings of hopelessness and fear of developing suicidal thoughts.​In one of her records, Tufts noted that Clancy had experienced severe sleep problems and had come to feel emotionally very distressed following changes to her medication. The psychiatrist herself acknowledged in court that she was concerned about her condition.

She had been hospitalized weeks earlier

Clancy's care was not limited to consultations with Tufts.

On Jan, 1, 2023, weeks before the deaths, she voluntarily admitted herself to McLean Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Massachusetts, where she stayed for five days.

Dr. Alia Goodheart, who treated her during that hospitalization, testified that Clancy had previously reported suicidal thoughts, but that at that time she denied having them and cited her children, her family, and her mother as reasons to continue living. She also said that Clancy had never expressed thoughts of harming others.

She was discharged on Jan. 5 and subsequently continued with outpatient care.

Two conflicting accounts presented to the jury

The medical history is crucial because the prosecution and defense agree on who killed the three children, but they differ sharply on Clancy's mental state at the time.

Prosecutors argue that the mother acted deliberately and knew that what she was doing was wrong. The defense asserts that she suffered from a serious mental illness that negated her criminal responsibility and has maintained that she experienced imperative hallucinations related to the deaths.

Under the instructions given to the jury in Massachusetts, a person is not criminally responsible if, due to a mental illness or defect, they substantially lacked the capacity to understand the criminality or wrongfulness of their actions, or to conform their conduct to the requirements of the law.

If Clancy is convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. If the jury determines that she was not criminally responsible due to a mental illness, she could be committed to a state psychiatric institution.

The trial continues in Plymouth, and the testimony of the professionals who treated Clancy has become central to the jury's ability to answer the question that will define the case: what capacity she had to understand and control her actions when she killed her three children.