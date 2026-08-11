Florida Mocks Mamdani's Leftist Policies, Names Him "Economic Developer of the Year," and Thanks Him in Times Square

Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de agosto, 2026

In Times Square, the Florida Chamber of Commerce has put up a billboard with an ironic message directed at New York's left-wing mayor, Zohran Mamdani: "Thanks for the jobs!"

The Chamber has launched a campaign naming the mayor "Economic Developer of the Year". According to the organization, this is a reminder of how progressive taxes and socialist policies are driving wealth, businesses, and families out of the state toward the Sunshine State.

"What Mayor Mamdani is doing is dangerous"

Mark Wilson, CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce,explained to Fox News Digital that with this campaign they wanted to thank Mamdani for the jobs, businesses, and people who, according to him, are being pushed out of New York and who, in many cases, end up in Florida.

Wilson framed the message as coming at a pivotal moment for the country. He asserted that the United States was built on freedom and free enterprise, and warned that there is currently a push to limit those freedoms and attack that economic model. "And that's never worked anywhere, and it won't work in America," he stated.

The executive went further: "What Mayor Mamdani is doing is dangerous for the country, right? It's bad for New Yorkers. It's bad for New York. It's very harmful for the country." According to Wilson, the United States must choose between free enterprise—"which is what America was built on"—or a path that, in his view, ultimately destroys it. The goal of the campaign, he said, is precisely to "refocus America on free enterprise."

Wealth Migration Data According to the Chamber, citing migration data from the IRS, Florida gains approximately $2.4 million in net taxable income every hour, while New York loses about $1.1 million per hour.



Florida gains an average of 551 residents per day, compared to the 115 that New York loses daily. New York's state budget is more than double that of Florida, and New York City's municipal budget exceeds Florida's entire state budget by more than $8 billion.



Lower Taxes and Raise More Revenue

Wilson highlighted the contrast with Florida's model. He noted that the state has cut taxes more than 50 times in the last 15 years and that, despite this, it is seeing record revenue. "When the economy grows, tax revenues grow. That's how free enterprise works," he said.

"What do people like Mayor Mamdani do? They want to then increase taxes on the people who are left, which just further accelerates people leaving places like New York," Wilson explained.

The executive was even more blunt when referring to the policies he criticizes: "The socialist agenda sounds crazy because it is crazy, right?" As he explained, the Free Enterprise Florida campaign seeks precisely to highlight the difference between a model based on lower taxes, less government, and more freedom, and one that advocates raising taxes and increasing regulation.

It's Not About Celebrating Victory

Wilson insisted, however, that Florida is not seeking to bring New York down or celebrate its own victory. "Even though Florida is winning right now, we're not looking for New York to lose," he said.

The goal, she said, is for other states to say "no" to the shift toward socialism and "yes" to the policies on which the country was founded. "This isn't about spiking a football or looking at the scoreboard about Florida versus New York. This is really about trying to save our country from crazy."

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, a City Hall spokesperson responded: "By any metric, New York City's economy under Mayor Mamdani is as strong as it's ever been. We look forward to continuing to grow the economy while ensuring that working-class New Yorkers are benefiting from that growth."