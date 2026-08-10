Florida: OnlyFans model sentenced to 6 years in prison over death of her boyfriend in Miami

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de agosto, 2026

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney accepted a plea deal on Monday and was sentenced to six years in prison for the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, which occurred in April 2022 at her apartment in Edgewater in Miami.

According to a report by NBC Miami, Clenney, 30, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. She initially faced a second-degree murder charge that could have carried up to 30 years in prison.

Under the terms of the agreement, she will serve six years in prison with credit for time already served, followed by five years of probation, and must undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment. Since she has been in jail without bail since 2022, she is expected to spend about two more years behind bars.

The prosecutor notes that Clenney accepted "full responsibility"

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle noted that the agreement was reached "in full consultation with and with the approval of Christian's family."

In a statement, she affirmed that the family finally heard Clenney accept "full responsibility" for Obumseli's death and that prosecutors focused on evidence of an escalating pattern of violence toward the victim.

Self-defense vs. Pattern of violence

Clenney has always maintained that she acted in self-defense during an argument. Her attorneys argued that she was the victim of an abusive relationship. Prosecutors, on the other hand, described her as the aggressor and presented videos that, according to them, showed previous episodes of violence on her part.

The model, known on social media as Courtney Tailor, had more than 2 million followers on Instagram at the time of her arrest