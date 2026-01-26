Voz media US Voz.us
Vandals attack Minneapolis hotel during anti-ICE protests

Authorities reported that a group of vandals attacked the premises of the Home2 Suites hotel in Minneapolis amid protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The subjects allegedly vandalized parts of the facility thinking they were harboring ICE agents.

"The Minnesota State Patrol and DNR were called to assist Minneapolis police with damage to hotel property at Home2 Suites Hotel on University Avenue," the Minnesota Department of Public Safety wrote on X.

In addition, vandals threw objects at people inside, smashing their windows and writing graffiti with the phrase "F--- ICE" on the building's facade.

In that regard, The New York Post detailed that they "shoved and hurled objects at a Minneapolis Police Department officer and others just inside the hotel’s lobby and attempted to push their way in,  forcing those inside to use two large vending machines to physically block the rowdy demonstrators."

It was also learned that the subjects banged trash cans, blew whistles, stomped, shouted and strobe-lit the hotel's facade in an attempt to disturb federal agents who believed they were sleeping inside.

"Several turned to vandalism, smashing the windows of the hotel and scrawling 'ICE OUT', 'F–-- ICE' and 'ICE KILLS' across its facade. Debris and trash littered the hotel’s lobby following the madness," NYP reported.

Later, authorities arrived and brought the situation under control. However, images of bloodied federal officers were also published. It is unknown whether the hotel actually housed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"Democratic politicians must partner with the federal government"

The tension came as President Donald Trump publicly called on Democratic governors and mayors to officially partner with his administration in implementing federal immigration laws.

The message, disclosed on his social networks, was mainly addressed to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, although it also included a call to all state and municipal Democratic leaders in the country.

"Democrat Politicians must partner with the Federal Government to protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country," the president argued.

