Mondo Duplantis flies again: Pole vaulter sets world record for the 15th time

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de marzo, 2026

The Louisiana-born Swedish athlete Armand "Mondo" Duplantis bested the world pole vault world record for the 15th time in his professional career.

This time, Duplantis surpassed the 6.31-meter bar at the Mondo Classic, held in the Swedish town of Upsala, in front of his home crowd.

"This is my home. This is our home. That's how it is. And you know that every time I'm on the track, I represent you. And I do it with great pride," the athlete told the crowd after his new feat.

"I am so proud to have been able to do this in front of you. I jump for myself, I jump for my family, but I also jump for you, for Sweden, and for everyone who supports me," he added.

The last time Mondo managed to record a world pole vault world record was at the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships, where he won his third consecutive gold in his event's top competition.